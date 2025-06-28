Speed Darlington Wanted by NAPTIP Over Rape, Online Harassment

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has officially declared Nigerian entertainer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, wanted over multiple serious offences, including alleged rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 27, 2025, the agency said it had launched investigations following complaints and petitions from several individuals accusing the controversial internet personality of criminal behavior, including threats, harassment, and sexual violence.

“Following credible intelligence and consistent reports from victims, NAPTIP has placed Mr. Darlington Okoye on its wanted list. He is being sought in connection with ongoing investigations into allegations of rape, cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and other forms of online harassment,” the statement read.

NAPTIP urged members of the public with information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or reach out via its official communication channels. The agency also emphasized its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of trafficking, abuse, and exploitation—both online and offline.

Speed Darlington, known for his controversial social media content and outspoken persona, has not yet responded to the allegations. As of the time of this report, his official accounts remain active, but no public statement has been issued.

NAPTIP reaffirmed that it would pursue the case in accordance with the law and reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on all forms of gender-based and online violence.