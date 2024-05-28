Speech at the commissioning of the southern parkway by his excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

On behalf of the FCT Administration and the entire residents of the Federal Capital Territory, it is with immense pride and gratitude that I stand before you today to welcome His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to this historic commissioning ceremony of the Southern Parkway, Abuja.

I welcome also, all distinguished guests and the good residents of our beloved city to this historic event.

This landmark project, the first amongst nine visionary projects scheduled for commissioning by Mr President in the coming days represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to enhance the infrastructure and livability of our great capital and her inhabitants.

As we mark the first year of your transformative leadership, Mr. President, this event underscores our shared commitment to progress, innovation, and the enduring prosperity of Nigeria. Today, we celebrate not just the completion of a roadway, but the opening of new pathways to economic growth and national unity.

Your Excellency, distinguished ladies, and gentlemen, the Southern Parkway is one of the principal arteries conceived and planned as a freeway to provide access and connectivity to the Southern development flank of the city as provided in the Abuja Master Plan.

The other principal artery is the Northern Parkway which has been substantially developed over the years to service the Northern districts.

Your Excellency, to bring the level of development of the Southern Parkway at par with the Northern Parkway, this project which was awarded in December, 2011 to Messrs Setraco Nig. Ltd. at the contract sum of N16,234,553,335.64 (Sixteen billion, Two Hundred and Thirty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-Three Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty-Five Naira, Sixty Four Kobo), was later revised to N35,757,763,310.18 (Thirty-Five Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifty-Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Six-Three Thousand, Three Hundred and Ten Naira, Eighteen Kobo) in March, 2021 due to changes in scope and other economic indices.

The scope of work comprised of the construction of 5.4km length of the road – made up of 2 main carriageways of 4 lanes each and 2 service carriageways of 2 lanes each, making a total of 12 lanes. It also includes the construction of 4 number Interchanges (a total of 8 bridges) in addition to the provision of associated underground engineering infrastructure facilities.

I am happy to further inform your Excellency that the project is now completed in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of Mr. President. The completion of the project will indeed enhance traffic circulation around the City Centre thereby reducing delays in travel time; complementing the developed portion of the Northern Parkway by easing the traffic congestion experienced in the Southern Districts of Garki, Gudu, and Durumi as well as accelerating the development of the Southern axis of the city in general, thereby bringing improved socio-economic benefits to residents and visitors to the city.

Your Excellency, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, on assumption of office in August 2023 we were confronted with many uncompleted projects that have dragged on for several years.

However, the coming of the current Administration and Mr. President’s unflinching support has indeed led to the completion of this project amongst others, that are ready for commissioning.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the FCT Residents appreciate Mr. President’s support and laudable achievements. It is in this regard and for many other patriotic persuasions that the FCT Administration hereby humbly resolved that this very important road be named the “BOLA AHMED TINUBU WAY”.

Your Excellency, Mr. President, it is now my honor and privilege to invite you to commission this newly completed Southern Parkway Road, henceforth named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way

Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.