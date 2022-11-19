Speculations over Gov Dave Umahi’s son after pictures with many political figures

After his picture with APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu appeared on social media, speculations have been rife that Prince Osborn Nweze Umahi, the son of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, may be preparing to enter into the political ring.

Many suggested that he would probably be one of a few young people that might get a high-profile appointment if the APC wins the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Umahi, who studied engineering at Surrey University is the managing director of his father’s business, Brass Oil and Construction.

He is also the founder and CEO of Osborn La Palm Royal Resort. Also, at Forte GCC Solution, a wealth management company, he is the finance director.

Away from business, he is the founder of the Osborn Foundation, a charity organisation focused on helping women and children overcome hunger and the danger of dropping out of school.

The engineer, investor, philanthropist and entrepreneur has been a keen admirer of his father, the governor of Ebonyi State and has been walking in his footsteps, first studying engineering like his father and then following him into business.

Many have taken his appearances on political stages as a cue that he would be following his father into politics.

Other political watchers believed his father is merely introducing him to investors who are mostly politicians with big money and looking for where to invest.

This theory is supported by the fact that he has a growing portfolio of business interests around him including oil and gas, construction, assets management, real estate and philanthropy.

