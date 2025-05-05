(Special Report) NIGERIA SECURITY AND POLITICAL ECONOMY (1)

PATRICK WEMAMBU

SBM Intelligence – an African-focused market/security Intel gathering and strategic consulting firm – has released a detailed report about Nigeria’s Security and Political Economy.

The event-specific and sectoral analysis covering violent incidents in the 6-geopolitical zones of the country in April 2025 will be serialised by The Daily Times for a week beginning today.

In furtherance of one of our corporate social responsibilities, it is hoped that policy-makers, the military/intelligence community and relevant stakeholders will leverage the data-driven analysis towards a comprehensive understanding of the various issues involved in the report.

Consequently, therefore, the recommendations contained therein should engender result-oriented and proactive strategies that will contribute in no small measure to prosecuting the war against insecurity in Africa’s largest democracy.