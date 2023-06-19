Speaker sad over death of 104 in Kwara boat mishap

..as Prof Suleiman consoles Emir of Patigi

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas has expressed grief over the Kwara boat mishap, which claimed lives of 104 people in the state recently.

Rep Abbas said he was deeply pained that the precious lives of over 100 of our compatriots were lost during the unfortunate incident, which occurred at the Patigi Local Government area of the state.

He said news of the mishap was as devastating as it was heartbreaking, noting that such incident must be avoided to save the lives of Nigerians.

According to Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker in a statement on Sunday, Abbas said: “My heart bleeds.

“I was pained and devasted at the news of the boat mishap in Kwara. The lives of 104 Nigerians were so precious, but we lost them just like that in one fell swoop.

“The incident was one too many. We must guard against such occurrence in future. Necessary actions must be taken to prevent such incident.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those that lost their loved ones during the incident.”

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Kwara State over the loss of lives, which he described as sorrowful.

The speaker prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives, and wished those that sustained injuries from the incident, quick recovery.

In the same vein, Prof Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, (NILDS) has consoled with the Emir of Patihi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar Boligi II, following the tragic loss of lives in the boat mishap.

In his letter, made available to journalists in Abuja on sunday, Prof Sulaiman said: “In these trying and grieving times, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the Emir of Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar Boligi II and the residents of Patigi Local Government Area in Kwara State.

“We mourn the tragic incident of the recent boat capsizing, which occurred, just a week ago, resulting in the loss of over a hundred lives.

“I beseech Almighty Allah to grant forgiveness to the souls involved and provide their families and entire community with strength, to endure this profound loss.

“Furthermore, I urge the government to take immediate and thorough action in investigating the cause of this unfortunate incident.

“It is crucial to implement adequate and necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he added.