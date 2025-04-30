Speaker Felicitates Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo, On 43rd birthday

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tanudeen Abbas has rejoiced with the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as he clocks 43, on Thursday, May 1.

In a birthday message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker described Tunji-Ojo as one of the stars in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

Speaker Abbas noted that Tunji-Ojo, as Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC in the 9th Assembly, was a fine lawmaker, and has, “continued to trail the blaze in the Executive arm of the Federal Government.”

The Speaker recalled that Tunji-Ojo as member of the House, representing Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the 9th and partly, in the current 10th National Assembly, was one of the pillars that strengthened the Federal Parliament, during his law-making years.

Describing Tunji-Ojo as a worthy ambassador of the House in the Federal Cabinet, the Speaker noted his reforms in the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, and the Federal Fire Service.

Speaker Abbas said: “Tunji-Ojo has continued to be an inspiration to the youth, with his brilliance, hard work, and patriotism,” noting that, “the Minister has continued to sell not only the Tinubu-led administration, but Nigeria, to the global Community.”

While praying for God to grant Minister Tunji-Ojo more years with good health in service to his fatherland, the Speaker wished him a happy 43rd birthday celebration.