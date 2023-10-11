Speaker, Deputy, Ex- Senate President harp on importance of Girl Child Education: Govt

By Tunde Opalana, Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tajudeen Abbas, his deputy, Benjamin Kalu and immediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan yesterday on the commemoration of this year’s International Day for Girl Child harped on the need for government at all levels to prioritize education of the female gender for national development.

This year’s edition themed: ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being”.

The day is an annual internationally recognized observance, October 11, that focuses on the importance of girls’ education, their rights, and promoting gender equality.

Abbas noted that the responsibility starts with the parents, especially with the moral upbringing of the girl child, adding that, “the society must collectively ensure their safety and education.”

He stated that as the world marks the International Day of the Girl Child, all stakeholders have a role to play in their education, growth and welfare, not only the government.

The Speaker specifically noted that the educational, religious and traditional institutions, as well as the government have their complementary roles in the protection, nurturing and mental development of the girl child, and all children alike.

“The high rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria is the growing spate of child labour and sexual assault on children.

READ ALSO: Petrol price hits N1,000 per litre in Abuja

“It would be to the benefit of the nation for the governments at all levels to make education, especially, at the elementary level free and compulsory for children.”

The Speaker restated readiness of the 10th House to give legislative backing to any programme or policy designed towards the wellbeing of not just the girl child but all children across the country.

On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

According to the UN, the International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

Im his own view, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu called for investment in the girl-child, saying it will increase visibility of the female gender in the political space and aid Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

Kalu also noted that the day is designated, to eliminate gender-based challenges that girls faced around the world, such as child marriages, poor learning opportunities, violence, and discrimination.

He said: “The days celebration with theme: ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights, Our Leadership, Our Well-being’ is apt and timely as investment in girls upholds their rights and assures a more equitable and successful future.

“Education of the gender encourages the Girl-child and opens them up to more opportunities in the social space.”

Kalu recalled a recent visit from the Female Student Vanguard for Girl Child Education in Nigeria from Kano State, during which he expressed concern over rising number of uneducated girl-child and pledged his support to reducing the issues to barest minimum.

While urging the global community and relevant stakeholders to invest in actions, needed to make changes that could empower girls, the Deputy Speaker said education for the girl-child is education for the society.

He assured that the parliament will use legislative instruments to ensure that the resources necessary to invest in girls are provided for.

Citing the words of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Deputy Speaker said, ”Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future. Let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive.”

President of the Ninth Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District said investing in girls’ education will boost the nation’s development and progress.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, the lawmaker said educating the girl child provides the platform for her to be an advocate and catalyst for positive change.

He enjoined Nigerians to reject harmful stereotypes that holds girls back, noting that they deserve to grow up in world that supports them without the barriers of discrimination.

Lawan said, “Today, we celebrate the incredible strength, resilience, and potential of girls all around the world. It is a day to recognize the importance of empowering girls and ensuring they have equal access to education, healthcare, and opportunities.

“Girls are the future leaders, change-makers, and innovators of our society. They deserve to grow up in a world that supports and nurtures their dreams, enabling them to reach their full potential without any barriers or discrimination.

“On this day, let us commit ourselves to championing gender equality and dismantling the harmful stereotypes that hold girls back. Let us encourage their ambitions, nurture their talents, and provide them with the tools they need to shine.

“By investing in girls’ education, we not only empower individuals but also boost the development and progress of Nigeria. When girls are educated, they become powerful advocates for change, breaking the cycle of poverty and contributing to a more just and equitable world.

“Today, I stand with girls everywhere and pledge to support their rights, dreams, and aspirations. Let us work together to create a society where every girl can thrive, make her voice heard, and become a catalyst for positive change.

“Happy International Day Of The Girl Child!”.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com