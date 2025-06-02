Speaker commiserates with Niger over death of 100 people

B Msugh Ityokura

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has commiserated the people and the government of Niger State over the flood disaster that occurred in Mokwa on Thursday and left over 100 persons dead, thousands displaced and property destroyed.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi in Abuja Sunday, the Speaker described the natural disaster as tragic and unfortunate, lamenting the huge loss of lives, property, and livelihood of the victims.

Abbas particularly condoled Governor Mohammed Umar Bago and Mokwa community, urging them to remain undaunted in the phrase of the environmental challenge.

The Speaker prayed to God for the repose of the victims’ souls and the consolation of their families.

While calling on the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to adequately respond to the emergency, Speaker Abbas called on well-meaning Nigerians, including the private sector to come to their aid.