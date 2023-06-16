Speaker appoints Gbajabiamila’s CPS as SSA media

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas has appointed former Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) to former Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Musa Abdullahi Krishi as Senior Special Adviser, (SSA) Media and Publicity.

The appointment which takes immediate effect was announced by the Speaker, Abbas at plenary on Thursday.

He said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Musa Abdullahi Krishi as my Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Krishi who has several years of experience in legislative reporting, covering both the House and the Senate at different times for the Daily Trust, is well acquainted with legislative nuances.

A graduate of Mass Communication from the Kaduna Polytechnic, Krishi joined Daily Trust in 2012 after graduation, as part of the newspaper’s policy.

Between 2014 and 2015, he served as the Assistant Political Editor at the Daily Trust and became a senior correspondent.

Krishi, from Nasarawa State, also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the Bayero University Kano, (BUK) where he graduated as the best student with Distinction.

He served as the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Speaker of the 9th House, Femi Gbajabiamila, from 2019 to 2023.

The new spokesman is an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, (NIPR) who is expected to bring his wealth of experience acquired over the years on board in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.

