October 29, 2025
Politics

Speaker Abbas seeks stronger parliamentary ties with European Union

Speaker Rep Abbas Tajudeen

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas has called for stronger diplomatic and parliamentary cooperation between Nigeria and the European Union (EU).

Abbas, represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, made the call Tuesday while receiving a delegation from the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He proposed the creation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Nigeria-EU relations and the introduction of legislative exchange programs to deepen collaboration in areas such as climate change, digital governance, and trade policy.

Abbas also recommended that a parliamentary track be added to the Nigeria-EU Dialogue Mechanism to ensure lawmakers play a central role in shaping and monitoring bilateral partnerships.

Earlier, AFET Chairman David MacAllister said the visit was aimed at strengthening political and economic ties between both sides while fostering mutual understanding through sustained dialogue.

Msugh Ityokura

