Speaker Abbas mourns deaths of 22 Kano athletes

By Msugh Ityokura

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has mourned the death of 22 athletes from Kano state who died in a road accident along the Zaria-Kano Expressway.

The athletes were part of the Kano State contingent at the just concluded National Sports Festival held in Ogun State and were returning from the event when Their vehicle reportedly plunged into a river, killing 22 persons and leaving several others injured.

Abbas described the incident as tragic and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and quick recovery for the injured.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased athletes and the Kano State Government at this moment of grief.

“This is one unfortunate incident too many. May Allah give their families the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses,” the Speaker said, urging the relevant authorities and the Kano State Government to take measures to prevent reoccurrence.

He also called for the immortalization of the deceased athletes, saying they paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

The Speaker in a statement in Abuja, Sunday, extended his condolences to all sport loving Nigerians, the National Sports Commission, among others.