Speaker Abbas mourns Arise News reporter, calls for probe

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker, House of Representatives, on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Arise News Channel staff, Miss Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was killed during an armed robbery in Abuja.

Maduagwu, 29, a reporter, presenter and producer with the broadcast station, was fatally injured in the attack at her Katampe residence on Monday night. An estate security guard, identified simply as Barnabas, also lost his life in the incident.

In a condolence message in Abuja, Abbas described the deaths as “unfortunate and painful,” noting that the journalist had shown promise in both her profession and legal career.

The Speaker commended Maduagwu’s professional commitment, particularly her coverage of the Reserved Seats Bill in the House, which advocates greater inclusion of women in politics.

He said the late broadcaster was passionate about gender and children’s issues.

Calling for justice, Abbas urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and resolve the conflicting accounts trailing the tragedy.

“Justice must not only be done to Miss Maduagwu and the security man but must be seen to have been done,” the Speaker said.

He further stressed that the House of Representatives would continue to give legislative backing to reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture, describing the protection of lives and property as the government’s foremost responsibility.

Abbas extended condolences to the bereaved families, the management and staff of Arise News, as well as the wider Nigerian media community, praying for the repose of the souls of Maduagwu and Barnabas.