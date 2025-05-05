Speaker Abbas distributes 22 SUVs to  Kaduna traditional rulers

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tanudeen Abbas, on Sunday, distributed 22 Sports Utility Vehicles, SUVs, to both first class and second class traditional rulers in Kaduna State.

The event, which took place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, had in attendance, the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani and other top officials.

Speaker Abbas, a prince of the Zazzau Emirate, who holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau, said the distribution of the vehicles was in fulfillment of the promise he made to Governor Uba Sani last year, noting that it was part of his resolve to empower the traditional institutions.

He expressed his readiness to do everything within his power to make the traditional institutions relevant and happy.

He added that Sunday’s distribution was the second phase as the first phase took place during the Ramadan period in Zaria where six brand-new SUVs were distributed to some traditional rulers.

READ ALSO: FG appoints DBI’s David Daser to lead National Digital Literacy drive

Furthermore, he said, “Today is indeed a day of history, a day of reckoning because it is a day in which the collaboration between the Federal Government, the National Assembly and the Government of Kaduna State is coming to fruition.

“Many may not know that this event wouldn’t have been possible if not for the synergy between the National Assembly and the Kaduna State Government. This occasion was made possible by the Kaduna State Governor when — more than a year ago — after I became Speaker and visited Zaria for the first time, he had me mention that under my leadership the traditional institutions would be strengthened.

“He called me and requested that charity should begin at home. He said he knew that the traditional institutions in Kaduna State are begging for assistance. , because of the situation Kaduna State found itself at inception, he felt we needed to work together to ensure that some form of support was given to our traditional rulers. This is one of the areas that the governor and I agreed that we should come and intervene,” he said.

Speaker Abbas said his interventions in Kaduna State would continue, seeking the continuous support of the governor to reach other parts of the state.

He said the ongoing constitution amendment process in the National Assembly would find a way of elevating the roles of the traditional institutions in Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that the National Assembly will do everything humanly possible to find a big role for the traditional rulers in Nigeria.

“Due to the critical roles the traditional institutions play in the society, the House created a committee to oversee the issues, relating to them, with Rep Abdulmumini Ari Muhammad, chairing the committee.”

Speaker Abbas noted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of Sen. Uba Sani are highly supporting the traditional institutions.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, thanked the Speaker for his interventions in Kaduna State, which he described as commendable.

He promised to continue working with the Speaker and the National Assembly for more interventions in Kaduna State.

While commending the traditional rulers for their efforts at maintaining peaceful coexistence in their domains, the Governor urged them to ensure the judicious use of the vehicles to promote togetherness and tolerance.