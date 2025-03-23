SPE Africa decries Nigeria’s wasted gas resources, calls for industrial growth

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Africa has raised concerns over Nigeria’s persistent waste of natural gas, warning that poor infrastructure and low industrial capacity continue to hinder the full utilisation of the country’s vast energy resources.

The group also highlighted the growing global shift towards decarbonisation, stressing the need for Africa’s petroleum industry to adapt to new realities in the energy transition era.

Africa Regional Director of SPE, Engr Riverson Oppong, who was in Nigeria for the Oilda Fireside Chat in Lagos, noted that resilient global demand for oil and gas requires African producers to focus on decarbonisation strategies while maximising the benefits of their fossil fuel resources.

He observed that many African nations, including Nigeria, waste significant volumes of gas due to inadequate infrastructure, calling for urgent industrialisation to absorb these resources and drive economic growth.

Oppong also decried the mass emigration of skilled professionals from Africa, warning that the talent drain is worsening capacity gaps in the petroleum sector.

He urged governments across the continent to implement policies that retain expertise and develop local industries. Drawing from Ghana’s energy strategy, he stated that his country prioritises gas utilisation to ensure that no molecule is wasted, a model he believes Nigeria should adopt to enhance energy security and industrial development.

While acknowledging the push for renewable energy, Oppong emphasised that petroleum remains the most viable energy source for Africa’s industrialisation, as green technologies like solar and wind remain susceptible to weather conditions and cannot yet meet large-scale energy demands.

He called on African governments to shift their focus from exporting crude oil to using petroleum resources to build strong domestic industries.

He further urged policymakers to create enabling environments for gas-based industries and invest in infrastructure that supports efficient gas utilisation. According to him, Africa’s energy future depends on striking a balance between decarbonisation and industrial expansion, ensuring that natural resources are harnessed to drive long-term economic growth rather than being wasted.