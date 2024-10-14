SPDC JV partners sign landmark GSPA for $3.3bn Brass project

The Nigerian Government’s effort to boost the country’s gas sector has received a significant boost with the signing of a Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) for the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical project in Bayelsa State.

The landmark agreement, supervised by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, paves the way for the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Limited (BFPCL) and its partners to achieve financial close for the Brass Fertilizer and Methanol Project.

The JV partners, comprising NNPC Ltd, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), TotalEnergies Ltd, and Eni, will supply 270 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (270MMscfd) to BFPCL, the largest single GSPA to any domestic gas offtaker in Nigeria.

The Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Project, valued at $3.3 billion, is set to generate more than $1.5 billion annually from exports of fertilizers, petrochemicals, and other gas-based products.

READ ALSO: Otunba Olayinka Ogundipe’s talk-of-the-town shindig

A statement by Ekpo’s spokesman, Louis Ibah quoted him as praising President Bola Tinubu’s steadfast support and guidance, saying, “Achieving this GSPA showcases Nigeria’s business-friendly environment and the government’s commitment to investor-friendly policies.”

The Gas Minister urged all parties to maintain their steadfastness, expecting BFPCL and its partners to achieve financial closure and commence construction soon to “bring in much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and create thousands of jobs for our teeming population, while changing the face and fortunes of the host Bayelsa State and community for good.”

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Nicholas Ella Agbo described the GSPA as a significant milestone in monetising Nigeria’s vast gas reserves, currently over 209 trillion cubic feet.

“The project will reduce fertilizer imports by 30%, saving Nigeria approximately $200 million in foreign exchange annually, and contribute around $600 million annually to Nigeria’s GDP and create over 5,000 direct jobs and 35,000 indirect jobs significantly improving the livelihoods of many Nigerians, particularly in the Niger Delta region,” he said.

Managing Director of BFPCL, Dr. Ben Okoye, lauded President Tinubu and Ekpo for their roles in finalising the GSPA.

Okoye emphasised the need to unlock Nigeria’s gas deposits promptly, citing the urgency to utilize gas before it becomes less relevant.

Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, welcomed the project, highlighting its potential to generate employment opportunities for the state’s youths and Nigeria at large.

Represented by Dr. Ebieri Jones, Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Diri invited prospective investors to tap into Bayelsa’s vast potential and peaceful disposition, dubbing it “investment heaven” for investors.

Other speakers including NNPC’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan; Managing Director of SPDC, Mr. Osagie Okunbor; Executive Director, Strategy and Business, TotalEnergies, Mr. Abiodun Afolabi; Vice Chairman/Managing Director Eni, Mr. Fabrizio Bolondi, as well as Coordinating Director, Decade of Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong, praised Hon Ekpo for his pivotal role in breaking the impasse that delayed the GSPA signing since 2015. They expressed delight and gratitude for Ekpo’s leadership and dedication, which ensured the deal’s success.

The JV partners also reaffirmed their commitment to the project’s success, underscoring the importance of collaboration and effective stakeholder engagement to unlock Nigeria’s vast gas potential.