Spate of kidnapping in the North disheartening – Northern Senators

By Tunde Opalana

The Northern Senators Forum(NSF) has described as disheartening the distressing wave of violence and kidnappings in the northern part of the country.

Chronicling recent incidents in the region, the Forum said “the series of events that have unfolded in Kaduna State, beginning with the kidnapping of 286 students and staff from a school on March 7th, the despicable attack on worshippers in a mosque on March 8th, the abduction of 61 more persons on March 12th, followed by 14 individuals on March 17th, and a staggering total of 87 individuals in Kajuru on March 18th, amongst others, are not only reprehensible but demand urgent and resolute action.”

Chairman of Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua I’m a statement of Thursday in Abuja said northern senators are committed to pursuing a lasting solution to this menace.

He said “we will not rest until the security situation is significantly improved and the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to justice.

” It is our core duty and mandate, and we will spare no effort in fulfilling it for the greater good of our people and our nation.”