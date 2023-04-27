Spare parts dealer, Bebex arraigned for sexual harassment

The Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, arraigned a businessman Eddy Ebube better known as Bebex.

The popular spare parts dealer in Ladipo market in Mushin was arraigned at the Samuel Ilori Court House in Ogba.

Bebex was arrested and detained following the “sexual assault and harassment” of a nursing mother in the Papa Ajao area.

He was taken to court alongside an accomplice; both were granted bail and the case adjourned to May 15, 2023.

DAILY POST followed the matter which became public during the Eid holiday and drew the anger of social media users.

A Twitter user Aare-Ayodeji (@omolisabi1) made several posts on the harassment after the victim made a video of her ordeal.

The lady said on the day of the incident, she left her baby with someone and stepped out to get food to break the Muslim fast.

She recalled how Bebex, alongside others, rudely called her. When she refused to give her attention, she was harassed and threatened.

After the matter was reported at the Olosan Police Station, the defendant and officers bullied the victims, forcing her to make a video where she recanted.

But Aare-Ayodeji and other citizens’ insistence that the authorities probe the matter drew the attention of the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa.

At a meeting with the lady’s family members, activists and others on Tuesday, the CP vowed to get justice for the nursing mother.

Owohunwa ordered the removal of DPO Olosan, Bebex’s arraignment and asked the police Gender Department to take over the case.

The CP also directed the probe of officers who collected money before arresting the culprits as well as those who forced the lady to make a denial video.