Spacoman drops single ‘Akuba’

Samuel Ojeowarin also known as Spacoman has released his latest single titled ‘Akuba’. The dancehall singer, who has been in the music industry for more than 15 years, has done a couple of collaboration with notable Nigerian music artistes.

He was part of a music duet group known as 2Phat x Spaco which held sway in the industry from late 90s till 2005 before they split.

Spacoman became prominent in 2009, when he featured in Deebee’s ‘Collabo’ song that took the industry by storm.

He was a founding member of Coded Tunes alongside 2phat, ID Cabasa, Lord of Ajasa, 9ice, Jah Bless and Alash da Flash.

READ ALSO: Hardship: Sanwo- Olu rolls out measures relief

In 2018, the talented singer dropped ‘Gidigan’ featuring Olamide x 2phat but the song did not have much impact because of lack of maximum promotion.

Thereafter, he decided to drop his very first body of works which he titled, ‘Spacolosophy’ in 2023.

“‘Akuba’, is my very first single of the year 2024, the song ‘Akuba’ (to God be the glory) has been receiving massive airplay and valuable online streaming since its release. I hope to drop another project before the end of the second quarter of the year by God’s grace. I am a dancehall artiste and I just want to be known as an African”, Spacoman said.