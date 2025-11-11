Soyinka: Nigeria’s Crisis is ‘Battle Against Extremists’, Not Religious War

Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate, has reacted to comments made by United States President Donald Trump over the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump had asked the US Department of Defence to prepare for “possible action” in Nigeria while “warning” the Nigerian government to act swiftly to end the “killing of Christians” in the country. The federal government has, however, rejected Trump’s allegations.

Speaking during an interview with Democracy Now, Soyinka said Trump’s “sweeping statements distort the true picture” of the conflict and “risk deepening religious hostilities.”

He said the situation should not be seen as a war between Christians and Muslims, but as a “struggle against extremist groups that have weaponised religion for political and economic gain.”

“We must separate Nigeria’s long-standing internal problems from President Trump’s recent response.

“The Christian–Islam, or Islam-versus-the-rest kind of dichotomy has existed for decades. It became truly horrendous when politics got mixed up with religious differences,” he said.

Soyinka said political leaders had “exploited religion for power” and “failed to hold extremists accountable,” which allowed impunity to thrive.

He recalled the brutal lynching of a student accused of blasphemy, noting that her killers went unpunished “despite being caught on video bragging about the act.”

“When perpetrators of such horrors go free, it strengthens the perception that a brutal war is going on between Christians and Muslims.

“In truth, we are dealing with extremists — political Islamists, known sometimes as ISWAP or Boko Haram — not with Muslims as a people,” Soyinka said.

Speaking further, the playwright said Trump’s comments are unhelpful.

“When we have sweeping statements like Trump’s, it doesn’t make things easier. It expands the regions of hostility and makes peaceful resolution even more difficult,” he added.

Soyinka also noted that his US visa was revoked because of his criticism of Trump’s administration.

“I have a feeling that I haven’t been flattering Donald Trump — and I see no reason to do that,” he said.

The Nobel laureate said Trump should feel “flattered” that he once compared him to Idi Amin, the former Ugandan head of state.

“Trump has said he likes war — I’m quoting him. Idi Amin was a man of war and brutality.

“Idi Amin even called himself the last king of Scotland. He claimed he was going to liberate Scotland from the British,” Soyinka said.