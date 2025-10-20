Sowore urges Nigerians to join protest for Kanu’s release

Omoyele Sowore, Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, has called on Nigerians to join a nationwide protest demanding the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This comes despite a court order restricting demonstrations around key government areas in Abuja.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, Sowore wrote: “Good morning, wherever you may be this morning, do not stop moving. Carry a sign, sing a song, make a statement!”

He had earlier welcomed participants to the protest tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, writing on Sunday night: “We warmly welcome everyone who has travelled from far and wide to join the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest tomorrow. Your courage, sacrifice, and solidarity speak volumes. Together, we are writing history.”

Sowore announced that protesters would converge in front of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, at 7 a.m., urging them to “come ready, come peaceful, come determined.” He also shared a Facebook post declaring: “We want to put one million people on the streets of Abuja tomorrow for #FreeNnamdiKanuNow — let’s make it happen.”

However, the planned march defies an interim injunction issued by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining Sowore and others from protesting in or around sensitive government areas, including the Presidential Villa, National Assembly Complex, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

Reacting to the reported order on Saturday, Sowore questioned its legitimacy and accused authorities of double standards.

“Suppose a court order truly exists restricting protests around Aso Rock Villa; it begs the question: why hasn’t the same police force obtained a similar order against those protesting freely for three consecutive days opposing Nnamdi Kanu’s release?” he asked. “The hypocrisy is glaring. The double standards are undeniable.”

The activist said his legal team, comprising 115 lawyers, would challenge the court order once formally served on Monday.

He maintained that the planned October 20 #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest would proceed as a peaceful and lawful march, insisting:

“October 20 #FreeNnamdiKanuNow remains sacrosanct. We march peacefully, lawfully, and powerfully.”

The planned demonstration coincides with the fifth anniversary of the #EndSARS protests of October 2020, remembered for its nationwide call for police reform and justice for victims of brutality.