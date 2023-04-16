Sowore speaks on Tinubu’s whereabouts

Omoyele Sowore, a presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, on Saturday said contrary to claims by some of his handlers, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, was not seen anywhere in Mecca, Saudi Arabia recently.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that in March, after the 2023 presidential election, the president-elect travelled to Europe, precisely Paris, France. He was expected to visit Saudi Arabia before coming back to Nigeria.

Although some blogs have claimed that the incoming president, 71, travelled abroad for medical attention, the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, Felix Morka, said earlier this week that Tinubu is only away from Nigeria “to rest”.

Commenting on Tinubu’s whereabouts, Sowore wrote: “Bola Tinubu @officialABAT wasn’t seen anywhere in Mecca (some of his handlers claimed he briefly traveled there) but he was never with @mbuhari and his tightly control apparitions in France are largely controlled but unverifiable sightings.

“What’s Tinubu’s real health condition? Why is everything hidden since his selection and departure to France where he seems to be on an Island?”

