Sowore Slams N200m Lawsuit Against Businessman Ned Nwoko and Nigeria Police for Illegal Arrest

Wẹ have commenced the process of slamming 200million naira damages fundamental rights enforcement suit in the federal high court Abuja on behalf of Omoyele Sowore against the acclaimed billionaire politician, Hon. Ned Nwoko and the police authorities for the illegal arrest of Omoyele Sowore at the Court of Appeal premises on the 24th of February 2022 and for the improper use of powers by the Nigeria police, to lay siege on the entire Court of Appeal for Omoyele Sowore on the prompting of one billionaire.

Hopefully tomorrow, the court process shall be served on the respondents i.e the Nigeria Police Force, the IG of Police, the Commissioner of Police for FCT and Hon. Ned Nwoko who are respondents.

We need to come together to interrogate the power of money in our policing system. Just few weeks ago the Hon. Ned Nwoko used the police to arrest Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, àlsò known as Jaruma, for mere social media banters and had her detained for 3 days on the same allegation of defamation, like he is alleging against Sowore now.

For how long will this continue?

-Barrister Tope Tomekun

