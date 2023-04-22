Sowore rejects Buhari’s apology

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2023 general election, Omoyole Sowore has rejected an apology offered to Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari as his administration wind-up.

Buhari had on Friday asked Nigerians to pardon him, especially those he might have hurt while discharging his duties.

Reacting to Buhari’s apologies, Sowore in a tweet on his official handle, reeled out reasons the president may never be forgiven.

Sowore said the president did not only hurt Nigeria but dehumanized citizens of the country with some unfavourable policies.

He declared that the opportunities President Buhari “crushed will continue to hunt and haunt” him till the end of time.

“You denied Nigerians of a decent life, you denied children, women, men -old and young- an opportunity to live and thrive.

“You destroyed businesses, you took innocent lives, you destroyed the educational sector, you deprived the sick and infirm of an opportunity to be nursed to health. You unjustly detained and imprisoned many.

“You encouraged violence where you couldn’t carry it out yourself. You created division through religious bigotry and ethnicity. Yourself, your family members, cronies and members of your cabal perpetrated untold corruption”, Sowore tweeted.