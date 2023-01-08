Sowore publishes campaign expenditure for November

The African Action Congress (AAC) has published its campaign spending for November 2022 as Gathered by Naija News.

It was learnt that the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC) released details of financial transactions undertaken to support the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, for November 2022.

This platform understands that the transaction details, which were obtained by Daily Post reveal that the total amount of payment for November was N4,614,507.

It was gathered also that out of that amount, N172, 000 was spent on welfare, while N250 000 was spent on campaign activities and N220,000 was used for media logistics.

A further breakdown of the expenses released by SPAC showed that N80,000 for used for printing, while N550,000 was allocated for campaign staff.

Going by the calculations made by Naija News, it was learnt that out of the total of N4,614,507 total payment for the month, N1,272,000 was expended on campaign-related activities.

Naija News reports that Sowore is the only presidential candidate in the race that has been providing a detailed breakdown of how funds donated by the public towards his campaign have been spent.

Meanwhile, Sowore has come out to give reasons why he would rather prefer to be endorsed by millions of Nigerians rather than former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former head of state, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

According to him, he was sorry he won’t have been able to accept an endorsement from any of the past leaders because he sees them as enemies of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Sowore took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to explain that he would rather prefer to be endorsed by millions of Nigerians who have no billions of cash.

The AAC flag bearer in a video on his Twitter handle pointed out that accepting an endorsement from Obasanjo or Babangida would be unfair to the people of Odi and Zaki Ibiam as well as slain journalist Dele Giwa.

He advanced that “Total liberation is the only solution for Nigeria. Of course, I want to win as president of Nigeria but it is not about my ambition but about the people of Nigeria hovering in their pain and anguish in their millions languishing in insecurity, hunger and starvation.

“I won’t be able to take the endorsement of Obasanjo and Gen Ibrahim Babangida.

“I will rather be endorsed by the very masses who have not billions of naira in their accounts but are in their millions. I would rather be endorsed by the oppressed who beat the brunt of this vulcaniser economy, which has been imposed on our people and has brought untold hardship.”

