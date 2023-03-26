Sowore fires Obasanjo, accuses him of hypocrisy over Igbophobia

Media entrepreneur and presidential hopeful in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore, has said he has “never seen anybody among Nigerians that has probably killed more Igbos than former president Olusegun Obasanjo”.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Sowore was reacting to Obasanjo’s recent statement where the former Nigerian leader condemned the anti-Igbo sentiments in Nigeria, which he called “Igbophobia”.

The former president said he was so happy with the current governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo’s performance that he decided to send him to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) where he performed “so wonderfully well”.

However, he said after he appointed Soludo and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the finance minister then, someone told him he had made a terrible mistake by appointing Igbo to handle those positions.

“There is a guy who went to the East and shot people dead because they wanted Biafra,” Sowore said on The Mic On Show podcast.

“He was one of the officers that obtained the surrender of Biafrans.

“Obasanjo and others, Theophilus Danjuma, Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Babangida, Murtala Muhammed, they went to the East and killed people, up to 3.5 million people. They did not even apologise for it, and 60 years later, you are saying you suddenly found out that people hate Igbos, when you in Nigerian uniform went and killed children, women, men, who are not of your people’s extraction.

“When the Nigerian Army carried out massacre of Igbos, and because he wants to play on the intelligence and emotions of Igbos, they will be clapping for him, ‘oh, Obasanjo is now our human rights defender’.

“I have never seen anybody among Nigerians that has probably killed more Igbos than Obasanjo”