South Sudan, NCAT sign MoU on manpower development in aviation

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has sealed an agreement with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, on the development of manpower in the Sudanese aviation sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure a smooth implementation of the training agreement was signed when the Rector/CE of NCAT, Dr Danjuma A. Ismail, received the Director General of South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, Hon John Woja Eliana, who led a delegation of South Sudanese Aviators to NCAT.

The delegation, according to a statement from NCAT, undertook a facility tour of the college and was greatly impressed with the cutting-edge facilities on the ground, the comprehensive training programs and the vastly knowledgeable instructional staff.

“The visit, as directed by the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, seeks to enter into a memorandum of Understanding with NCAT to help build more human capacities for the South Sudanese aviation industry.

“The Rector, Dr. Danjuma A. Ismaila, appreciated the interest shown in the college’s programs, which are certified and classified as a Regional training Centre of Excellence with Platinum Status by ICAO.

“He assured the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority of the College’s readiness to provide the South Sudanese with NCAT’s technical and managerial training to meet their aviation industry needs.

“Our training will offer them the competency required to launch their civil aviation sector for connectivity and expertise that support the country’s potential in tourism development”, Ismaila said.

He said the visitors were further informed with NCAT’s detailed training programs, courses and facilities, especially in areas that best address their human capacity gaps.

“The South Sudan CAA expressed their satisfaction with the college’s programs and facilities. They also expressed readiness to commence the training for both long-term and short-term in Nigeria. However, they requested some specific training to be conducted in Juba, the capital of South Sudan”, the statement reads.