South East Senators express concern over JAMB exam glitch

The South East Senate Caucus (SESC) has expressed concern over the recent JAMB examination glitch in some centers in Lagos and the entire South East region, describing the incident as “curious and highly suspicious.”

In a statement by its Chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the caucus hinted at a possible conspiracy to harm the future of students, stating: “We hope not to contemplate such conspiracy theory, that there is a narrow agenda being pursued to deliberately shortchange and harm the future of our children.”

Although the caucus noted efforts to mitigate the situation, particularly the rescheduling of the examination, it warned that future occurrences would be unacceptable. Senator Abaribe emphasized that the glitch has eroded confidence and lowered national pride among the future generation.

The caucus welcomed JAMB’s acceptance of fault, expressed through a public declaration of regrets and apology by its Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede. However, Senator Abaribe cautioned that such display of penitence should not mask a future sinister agenda aimed at harming the educational advancement of children in the South East region.

The SESC demands firm assurance from JAMB and other relevant national educational policy drivers that there will never be a reoccurrence of such a scandalous glitch in the future. Senator Abaribe emphasized the importance of education in national development, stating: “Every child is entitled to it, therefore we must not play roulette with it.”

The caucus remains vigilant and committed to ensuring that the educational rights of children in the South East region are protected. The incident raises pertinent questions that JAMB must answer to assuage growing frustrations and fears among the people of the region.