South-East reps ask President Tinubu to pardon Nnamdi Kanu

The South-East caucus in the House of Representatives has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant clemency to the convicted IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was sentenced last week to life imprisonment after being found guilty on five of seven terrorism-related charges. Hours after the verdict, his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, said he was moved from the DSS detention facility in Abuja to a correctional centre in Sokoto.

On Monday, 42 members of the South-East caucus met at the National Assembly and urged the President to intervene, saying Kanu’s continued detention is worsening tensions in the region. Ebonyi lawmaker Idu Igariwey read a communiqué titled “Appeal for a political and humanitarian resolution in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“As elected representatives, we reaffirm our respect for the judiciary, but our responsibility also requires us to speak when a legal matter becomes a broader national concern with serious humanitarian, economic, and security consequences,” Igariwey said.

The lawmakers warned that Kanu’s detention has fueled unrest. “The continued detention of Mazi Kanu has contributed significantly to tension and agitation in the South-East. Despite calls for calm, the atmosphere remains strained. A presidential act of mercy at this time could de-escalate tensions, restore normalcy, and reduce the cycle of security operations and civil resistance.”

They also highlighted the social and economic impact, saying, “The South-East has experienced profound disruptions — closed markets, interrupted schooling, reduced commercial activity, and fear. A political resolution would ease these human burdens and allow communities to return to a dignified life.”

Igariwey added that Nigeria has a history of using presidential clemency to heal national divisions. “An act of clemency would resonate deeply across the country as a symbol of inclusiveness, fairness, and leadership that prioritises healing over division. It would open space for broader engagement between the Federal Government, elected leaders, and community stakeholders to chart a sustainable and peaceful path forward.”

The caucus urged residents to remain calm while their engagement with the Federal Government continues.