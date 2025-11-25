South-East Reps Appeal for Presidential Pardon for Nnamdi Kanu

The South-East Caucus in the House of Representatives has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant clemency to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), following his recent conviction for terrorism.

In a communiqué issued on Monday after a caucus meeting, 42 lawmakers from the region argued that a political solution is needed to calm tensions in the South-East.

The lawmakers, led by Idu Igariwey (Ebonyi), stated that while they respect the judiciary’s process, the matter has evolved into a broader national concern with serious humanitarian and security implications.

“A presidential act of mercy at this time has the potential to de-escalate tensions, restore normalcy, and reduce the cycle of security operations and civil resistance,” the communiqué read.

The caucus cited Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the President to grant pardons, urging Tinubu to use this constitutional power as an investment in national peace and cohesion.

They highlighted the severe economic and social disruption caused by the prolonged detention of the IPOB leader, including closed markets and interrupted schooling in the region.

“We believe that an act of clemency by the president would resonate deeply across the country as a symbol of inclusiveness, fairness, and leadership that prioritises healing over division,” the lawmakers added.

This appeal comes days after a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment, a judgment that has sparked varied reactions across the country.