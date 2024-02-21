South East PDP affirms Udeokoye as National Secretary, asks Anyanwu to obey party constitution

By Chinelo Ude

The South East chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has affirmed the nomination of Hon Sunday Udeokoye as the national secretary of the party.

The affirmation was made on Tuesday by the South East PDP National Vice Chairman, Chief Ali Odefa, during the Zonal meeting of the party held at the old government lodge, Enugu.

The inner caucus of the party asked Senator Sam Anyanwu to stop parading himself as the national secretary of the PDP.

According to Chief Odefa In a six-point communiqué, the meeting reviewed the state of the party in the zone and Nigeria at large where they unanimously resolved to follow the party constitution.

The party said senator Anyanwu failed to obey the party’s constitution during the 2023 governorship election in Imo state, as he did not follow the procedure of the party before contesting the guber election.

The party stated that any aspirant who is a party office holder or executive committee member at any level of the party organ shall resign his/her office or appointment before the purchase of expression of interest form and shall provide proof of resignation along with his/her completed expression of interest form before being allowed to procure the nomination form.

It said that failure to adhere to the provision of the constitution shall attract automatic disqualification of the aspirant, noting that senator Anyanwu failed to meet the requirements.

In a bid to entrench sanity and restore peace in the party, it resolved that Hon Udeokoye should serve out the remainder of his term, and urged senator Anyanwu to obey the court order.

The caucus meeting of the South East chapter of the PDP had in attendance the leader of the party and the governor of Enugu state, Dr Peter Mbah, the Board of Trustees chairman of the party, Senator Adolphus Nwagbara, former Enugu governor, Dr Okwesirieze Nwodo, past and present functionaries among others