South East: FG to boost power supply in industrial clusters

The Federal Government on Monday, restated its commitment to boost power supply to industrial clusters in the South East region.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima gave the assurance at the inauguration of the Light Up Nigeria, South East Initiative in Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima also inugurated the 181MW Geometric power plant in Aba, Abia to accelerate power supply in the region.

In a related development, Shettima also flagged off the Smart Schools project of Gov. Peter Mbah in Enugu and various road projects in Abia constructed by Gov. Alex Otti.

He said that the project was part of the Federal Government’s responsibility for the nation’s industrialisation, in fulfillment of the promises made by President Bola Tinubu.

The vice president described the project as the much-expected solution to the power supply deficit that had undermined the nation’s economy and industrialisation.

He said the project was part of the priorities set by Tinubu to revamp the nation’s economy and ensure rapid industrialisation.

Shettima said that the project heralds renewed hope for industrialists, investors and Nigerians who had to bear the brunt of the country’s power challenges for so long.

He said that the project, which is a collaboration between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), and its partners is targeted at revamping Nigeria’s infrastructure framework.

” This marks a renewal of hope for industrialists, investors, and for the homes that have long endured the consequences of Nigeria’s power supply deficit.

” The Light Up Nigeria project powers the hope of our industrialists, and serves as a long-awaited solution to the power supply deficit that has undermined our economy over the past decades.

” So, this intervention isn’t a ribbon-cutting charade. This is a calculated endeavour to re-engineer our economy, and whatever we design to oil the wheels of our industries is futile, unless we stabilise the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”

” We are sure of our direction in pursuit of the priorities set by Tinubu, and the dream under construction attracts us to this historic city of coals and industries.”

He said that as an industrial powerhouse, the South East and its economic fortune is one of Tinubu’s critical priorities.

“This marks a significant step toward reliable power supply. The genius of this initiative is that it promises a boost in supply levels to NESI without injecting public funds.

” Yet, it provides stable power where our economy needs it the most,” he explained.

Shettima said that the choice of Enugu for the launch of the project in the South East, was not based on geographical compensation.

” The influence of this project is beyond the South-East, beyond Nigeria and, in fact, beyond Africa,”he said.

Shettima warned that as Chairman of the Board of NDPHC, he would hold every relevant official accountable and ensure that the project was not abandoned.

Earlier, Mbah thanked the Vice-President for his professionalism and deep interest in the growth of the private sector.

According to him, It’s indeed a new dawn for the power sector in the South East.

” The project is of critical importance since it deals with the power sector which is pivotal for economic growth.

“It will translate to reduce power costs for the productive sector and create jobs.

” It aligns with our approach to governance in Enugu. It’s a disruptive initiative, an innovative way to addressing the status quo.

“We are indeed happy to be associated with this as a region with a compact to the economy.

“With our population and market size of over 27 million, the opportunities are here,”he said.

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, exptessed happiness that the event was being held in the political capital of the region.

“Enough of the lamentations; let’s focus on getting the solutions here. At the end of this programme, let’s come up with solutions.

” Power is like a driver, nothing else will happen without electricity,” he said.

On his part, the Gov. Francis Nwifuru.of Ebonyi said ” there is no way people will be willing to pay for electricity with a lot of estimated billing.”

He called for the metering of all households needing electricity in the region.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, said that in spite the huge investments in the power sector, Nigerians have no access to power.

“There is a need for a comprehensive audit of all investments in the power sector to know whether we got it right or wrong in the past,” he said.