South Africa Approves Remote Work Visas For Skilled Foreigners

South Africa is set to roll out new visa regulations targeting skilled foreign remote workers, as reported by Business Live.

These regulations will cater to foreign individuals earning an annual income exceeding R1 million (approximately $53,665), facilitating their relocation to the country.

While the South African Department of Home Affairs has not yet made an official announcement, it is understood that the forthcoming ‘digital nomad visa’ will supplant the existing critical skills visa framework.

Draft regulations, endorsed by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaled, were released in February, inviting public commentary to refine and finalize the visa policy.

Despite the March 29 deadline for feedback, certain stipulations within the regulations necessitate amendments to other legal statutes before implementation.

Notably, the digital nomad bill advocates for an income tax exemption for foreign workers in South Africa for periods less than six months, requiring changes to the Income Tax Act to legitimize this exemption.

READ ALSO: Shocking Email Leaks Reveal EKEDP Chairman Dere Samuel..

The introduction of the digital nomad visa has sparked mixed reactions within South Africa. Proponents argue that it will enhance the attractiveness of the nation’s tech ecosystem to international experts.

Critics, however, raise concerns about potential increases in living costs, heightened inequality, and issues related to tax revenue.

South Africa joins a growing list of African nations, including Cape Verde, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Namibia, in offering remote work visas, signaling a shift towards accommodating the global trend of digital nomadism and attracting foreign talent to bolster local economies.