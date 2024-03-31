Son emerges Spurs’ fifth-highest goalscorer

Son Heung-min said it’s a ‘big honour’ to play for Tottenham after becoming Spurs’ fifth-highest goalscorer in Saturday’s victory over Luton Town.

The South Korean striker scored his 160th goal for the club with four minutes of normal time remaining, collecting half-time substitute Brennan Johnson’s clever pass before unleashing a shot which deflected off Daiki Hashioka on its way in.

The late winner lifts him above Cliff Jones in the club’s all-time scorers list and keeps the pressure on Aston Villa in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.

“I hadn’t even realised how many goals I’d scored,” Son said.

“Playing for one club for almost 10 years is an incredible feeling and a big honour for me. I want to thank everyone who played with me and coached me for their big effort.”

Tahith Chong’s well-worked goal had given the Hatters an early lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Son struck both posts with the same shot in the first half before Issa Kabore turned Brennan Johnson’s low cross into his own net early in the second.

Spurs laid siege to the Luton goal after restoring parity, but a series of crucial last-ditch challenges kept Ange Postecoglou’s team at bay – and Alfie Doughty somehow prevented Johnson’s close-range effort from rolling over the line.

However, there was nothing Luton could do about Son’s 15th goal of the season as Tottenham came from behind to win for the fourth time in their past five Premier League home matches.

Aston Villa moved back above Postecoglou’s side with victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening, while Luton drop into the relegation zone.

Son has now scored at least 15 goals in three of the past four Premier League seasons, having struck 21 times in 2021-22 and 17 times in 2020-21.

His goals have been worth 12 points to Tottenham this season, with five of his 15 efforts proving to be the winning goal.

The South Korean’s latest match-winning intervention came just five days after he made the scoresheet in his country’s 3-0 victory over Thailand in a World Cup qualifier.

“When he’s available, he wants to play to the highest possible level – and he keeps doing it,” Postecoglou told BBC Match of the Day.

“Playing for this football club is hugely important to him. Irrespective of opposition or whatever game it is, he has this really high level of expectation on himself to be the best he can be all the time.

“He’s been a brilliant footballer for this club for a long time – and hopefully many years to come.”