Some social media in influencers are selling their souls for money- Tolanibaj

By Orji Onyekwere

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolani Shobajo known more as Tolanibaj, has revealed that a lot of social media influencers both male and female are getting involved in in sexual favours just to meet the demands of some power brokers.

The disc jockey made this revelation in the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast co-hosted by her and actress Moet Abebe. According to her, some of these influencers are involved in some shady deals that they ought not to because of the present economic situation and their crave for money.

Her words, “There are some people in power taking advantage of influencers for sexual favours. Both men and women. There are some young male influencers who are doing certain things that they are not proud of for money.

“I don’t want to mention names because I’m scared of handcuffs. I don’t want to be arrested.

“The economy is hard and I would not judge or blame anybody doing certain things for money. But I will advise, put your pride first and respect yourself more.”