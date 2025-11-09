Soludo sweeps all 21 LGAs as APGA dominates Anambra governorship poll

Chukwuma Soludo, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate and incumbent governor, has won in all 21 local government areas of Anambra State following Saturday’s governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) completed the announcement of results from the state’s 5,718 polling units early Sunday under the supervision of Edogah Omoregie, Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin and the Returning Officer.

Although the final declaration by INEC is still pending, results show a landslide victory for Soludo, who secured 422,664 votes. His closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC), recorded 99,445 votes, followed by the Labour Party (LP) with 10,505, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 1,401.

Turnout was generally low across the state, with several polling units reporting fewer than 30 percent of registered voters participating. The exercise, though largely peaceful, was marred by reports of vote buying and logistical delays in some local government areas.

In key LGAs such as Aguata, Njikoka, and Onitsha North, Soludo polled over 20,000 votes in each, widening APGA’s margin and solidifying its dominance in the state.

The final official declaration by INEC is expected later today at the state collation centre in Awka.