Soludo Re-elected Anambra Governor in Landslide Victory

Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been re-elected as the governor of Anambra state.

Edoma Omoregie, the returning officer, announced the final result at the collation centre in Awka, the state capital, on Sunday.

The incumbent recorded a dominant victory in the election, which took place across 5,718 polling units on Saturday.

Soludo defeated the other challengers in all 21 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

The governor polled 422,664 votes, while Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, trailed him in second place, earning 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) placed third with 37,753 votes, while George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) had 10,576 votes. Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 1,401 votes.

The off-cycle election was marked by widespread incidents of vote buying, as monitored by journalists and observers.

The leading candidates, in conversations with the press, confirmed receiving reports of vote trading but accused other parties of perpetrating the act.

The election also suffered from a low voter turnout, logistical issues, and “several cases of BVAS glitches.”

Out of over 2.8 million registered voters, 598,229 were accredited to vote. The total valid votes were 584,054.