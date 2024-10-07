Soludo lauds Anambra Speaker, calls him “politician of remarkable integrity”

BY NKIRU NWAGBO

The governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has described, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Nkemakonam Udeze, the Speaker the Anambra State House of Assembly, as a distinguished parliamentarian and politician of remarkable integrity.

In a statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to the Governor yesterday on the occasion of the Speaker’s birthday noted that the Speakers Leadership of the house since 2023 has been exemplary.

According to the governor” the Speaker is a distinguished parliamentarian and politician of remarkable integrity, whose leadership of the House since 2023 has been exemplary, showcasing his steadfast dedication to legislative excellence and the progress of Anambra State”

“Therefore, the Governor celebrates not just the milestone of Speaker Udeze’s birthday, but also the positive impact of his service to Anambra State, wishing him more years of a life filled with fulfilment and remarkable achievements in the service of the state”.he noted.