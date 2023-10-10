Solomon Dalung exposes ‘Cabal’ in Tinubu’s government

A former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has exposed the existence of a cabal in the government of President Bola Tinubu.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Dalung, who served as a cabinet minister between 2015 and 2019 in the first term of former President Muhammadu Buhari, made the claim while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

The former minister said the rejection of Kano State’s ministerial nominee, Dr Maryam Shettima, popularly known as Shetty, indicated that cabals still exist in the Aso Rock.

“How would a ministerial nominee from Kano State find her name in the list and was told that she isn’t on the list upon confirmation?” Dalung asked.

He also alleged that he was not returned as a minister in Buhari’s government because his tongue was described as “toxic.”

“Even now, there is a cabal in Tinubu’s government, and they will always exist. They are a group of ambitious people with different ambitions within the power base set to hijack power and protect their interests,” Dalung said.

Asked if he would like to serve under President Bola Tinubu, Dalung said, “On the condition that they would not padlock this mouth.”

Dalung contested the Langtang North/South Federal Constituency of Plateau House of Representatives seat in the flagship of the Social Democratic Party following his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress on April 18.

But he lost to Beni Lar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 42,008 votes.

