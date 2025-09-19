Soldier To Die By Hanging For Killing Tricycle Rider

A soldier serving with the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army in Jos, Plateau State, Private Lukman Musa, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a General Court Martial at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment for the murder of a tricycle (Keke) rider, Abdulrahman Isa, in Azere town, Bauchi State.

The death sentence was handed down to Private Musa after he was found guilty of murder, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of ammunition by the court, presided over by Brigadier General Liafis Bello, President of the 3 Division Nigerian Army General Court Martial, on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

During the trial, the court heard that Musa, in connivance with an accomplice identified simply as Oba, had lured Isa into his residence under the pretence of helping him move his personal belongings. Evidence further revealed that Musa struck Isa on the head with a wooden object before strangling him to death.

In an attempt to cover his crime, the soldier stuffed the victim’s body into a sack and dumped it between Shira and Yala villages, while his tricycle was later sold. The court also found Musa in possession of 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition without lawful authority.

While delivering the ruling, Gen. Bello described Musa’s actions as barbaric and heartless, stressing that his conduct was a grave violation of military values and a betrayal of the Army’s constitutional duty to protect citizens.

“You mercilessly metamorphosed from a defender of citizens to a killer. Your action is an embarrassment and disgrace to the Nigerian Army,” Bello declared.

The convict was sentenced to death on the charge of culpable homicide, contrary to Section 220 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 221.

On the second count of unlawful possession of ammunition, contrary to Section 8(1) of the Firearms Act, he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and dismissed from the Nigerian Army with ignominy.

Acting Deputy Director of Legal Services of the 3 Division, Major Aminu Mairuwa, who spoke after the judgment, said the ruling demonstrates the Army’s commitment to discipline, regimentation and the administration of justice.

“This judgment signifies the Nigerian Army’s resolve to ensure that no personnel operates outside the law or laid down standard operating procedures,” Mairuwa noted