Soldier shoots wife, kills self as Army launches investigation

The Nigerian Army has launched an investigation into a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, October 11, 2025, when Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi of the 221 Battalion, Wawa Cantonment, allegedly shot his wife and then took his own life.

In a statement on Monday, Captain Stephen Nwankwo, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, confirmed the incident.

“The 22 Armoured Brigade, Nigerian Army, is aware of the news regarding its personnel, Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi, who is suspected to have killed his wife and committed suicide,” the statement read.

The incident reportedly occurred at Block 15, Room 24, Corporals and Below Quarters, Wawa Cantonment, Niger State.

Preliminary findings revealed that the soldier, who was on duty, had sought permission to attend to personal matters before the bodies were later discovered in their apartment.

The army described the development as tragic and assured that a thorough investigation was underway.

“The NA deeply regrets this, while it commiserates with the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased over the painful loss,” the statement added.

The Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, assured the public that the outcome of the investigation would be made public and measures put in place to prevent a recurrence