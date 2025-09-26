Sokoto govt suspends collection of fees in schools

The Sokoto state Commissioner for basic and secondary education, Prof. Ladan Ala, has directed principals of public secondary schools across the state to suspend the collection of fees with immediate effect.

The directive follows the constitution of a committee by the ministry to review complaints and concerns raised over the fees charged in schools. The suspension, according to the commissioner, will remain in place until the committee submits its recommendations.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s public relations officer, Ibrahim Mohammad Iya, the commissioner warned that any principal found violating the directive would face “immediate administrative action.”

Prof. Ala made it clear that under no circumstances should principals demand payment for the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) levy, admission fee, testimonial fee, statement of results, or the Muslim Students Society (MSS) fee.

Other suspended charges include fees for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) statement of result and certificate, answer sheets, screening forms, as well as Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) charges and certificate fees for NECO, NABTEB, and NBAIS.