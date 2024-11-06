Sokoto Govt. raises alarm over infiltration of new terror group, ‘Lakurawas’

…sect currently operational in 5 LGAs

BY SHAFA’ATU SULEIMAN

The Sokoto State Government has raised the alarm over the emergence of a new criminal group in the state, known as “LAKURAWAS.”

Deputy Governor Idris Mohammed Gobir expressed these concerns while hosting participants of Course 33 from the National Defence College, Abuja, currently on a study tour in the state.

Gobir described the sect as a faith-based group with idealistic views, saying that findings have revealed that the group possesses sophisticated weapons, with criminal activities reported across five local government areas in Sokoto.

The deputy governor noted that this unsettling development has emerged at a time when the state is already grappling with persistent banditry.

He however said the state government is collaborating closely with federal security agencies to tackle the many threats to the lives and property of the residents of Sokoto.

Gobir highlighted the state government’s ongoing efforts to confront the security challenges across the state.

He, however, expressed hope that the study tour would provide valuable insights for effectively managing the situation and ensuring the safety and peaceful coexistence of the people.

Air Vice Marshal Titus Zuwahu Dauda, the head of the delegation, said they are in Wokoto as part of the study tour.

He said, upon the completion of their tour, the team would present both oral and written reports on their findings to the state.