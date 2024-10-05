Society lady, Adeola Agoro drags celebrities to Lagos for her movie premiere

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

It was a huge premiere and Governor Adeleke of Osun State was there and he expressed his commitment to work with those in the movie industry as well as musicians to grow the entertainment industry in the state so it can become one of the avenues for economic growth.

The Governor said this after he was honoured with the first private viewing of the movie, Okikiola The Fisherman produced by journalist and now film maker, Adeola Agoro.

The private viewing, which took place at the Osun State Governors Lodge in Abuja had in attendance, the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, members of the Osun State National Assembly members, some commissioners and several friends of the Governor.

The event was used to celebrate the the Governor for having supported the post-production of the movie.

Drawing insights from the movie, Governor Adeleke said the youths of today should be directed to the right paths so they can enjoy a bright future.

He hailed the producer, Adeola Agoro for putting such a movie together with a great story interpreted by an array of stars.

He went on to task the producer to do more for her state, Osun so she can join the state to build the entertainment industry.

Governor Adeleke used the opportunity of the event to mention that the world recognized music star, Davido, who is coincidentally from Osun State is committed to helping fund the entertainment industry in the state in collaboration with his colleagues.

Adeola Agoro in response to the Governor thanked him for always being there for those who have something to offer in the state.

Responding to the charge by the Governor for her to come out with a Part 2 to the movie, she said she would look at producing a worthy sequel to the movie as soon as it gets to the streaming platform.

Adeola Agoro highlighted the effects of the entertainment industry on economic growth.

She said that movie production has a very big role to place in economic growth.

She said the entertainment industry, especially movie production provides jobs for not only the actors, but to several others like camera men, editors, makeup artists, custome providers, caterers, assistants and so on.

She said the movie industry has the potential to generate substantial revenue for states across Nigeria.

Adeola Agoro said with Governor Adeleke’s support for the industry, Osun State will soon be a haven for great movie productions.