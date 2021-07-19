SocialMediaTrends: ‘Living Faith losing faith’ – Nigerians slam alleged sack of pastors in Oyedepo’s Church

The social media on Sunday was buzzing with reactions to the alleged sack of 40 pastors of the Living Faith Church owned by Bishop David Oyedepo, for failing to meet up with the church growth index.

A letter which has gone viral, addressed to one Saave Nomor of a Living Faith Church branch in Benue, stated that the Church growth index fell below expectation, hence the move to lay off the pastor-in-charge.

The letter, allegedly signed by the Executive Secretary, Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW), Adebisi .O. Aboluwade read, “Consequent upon the recent performance reviews which revealed that your Church growth index falls below expectations, please be informed that your services as a ‘pastor-in-charge’ are no longer required from this Commission with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: No graduate should be employed without certificate of…

“You are to vacate the official accommodation (where applicable) and hand over all properties of the ministry in your custody, including your staff identity card to the area pastor before departure. May you find Grace for new beginning. Peace”.

A man who has also identified himself as one of the sacked pastors of Living Faith Church, Peter Godwin, confirmed the development to be true in a viral video.

According to him, he was employed to take on pastoral duties at a branch in Ekiti State on August 28, 2020 and was retrenched on July 1, 2021, alongside 40 others for failing to meet the church growth target.

He noted that when he asked the management why he was sacked without proper provisions for his welfare, he was told that the Church does not operate at a loss.

“So I called the management the next day to know what happened since I wasn’t involved in any dubious activity or evil act. I was told by the management that the Church doesn’t operate at a loss, they also told me that the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed,” Mr Godwin said

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial, flood in parts of Lagos amid heavy rain & more

Nigerians are blowing hot in reaction to the development as one Facebook user lamented that the ‘Living Faith church is now losing faith.’

Many others have also seized the moment to drag pastors for “playing politics” in the church.