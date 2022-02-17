Social media can either make you or break you – Rufai Saleem Mayowa

Rufai Saleem Mayowa, a renowned social media influencer and digital marketing Veteran with robust years of experience in the digital space, expressed his thoughts about social media. Over years, he has left no stone unturned in projecting the relevance of Social media.

RUFAI Saleem otherwise known as “Roasted Amala” explains that Social Media can either serve as an aid or instrument to make or break someone. This simply implies that the effect of social media can be felt in either of two ways.

The same way social media is a space for transformation, upliftment, advertisement, conflict resolution, inspiration, motivation, comic relief, meeting point etcetera, is the same way it could be used in negative ways that could prove to be fatal or dangerous and eventually tarnish or destroy an image, personality, business or idea, as the case may be.

The 26-year-old indigene of Oyo state explains further that the negativity of social media could have an adverse or negative effect on users.

Social media in recent times has been a space for cybercrime, false identity, fake life etcetera which is inimical to its core aims and objectives.

According to the social media expert who graduated as a Computer scientist (B.Ed) from Lagos State University, stressed that users need to know these effects in order to be aware of the dangers they could be exposed to, and therefore protect themselves from potential harm.

Social media has irrevocably been a great source of income for Nigerian Youths legally and illegally. It is no news that Many Nigerian youths smile home monthly after realizing Millions of Naira from social media.

Each person with a social media account or multiple social media accounts have their own reasons for being on each platform, but the action of each user could end up building or destroying them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...