Social critic, Samson tasks Delta Gov to end years of darkness in Ndokwa

By Tunde Opalana

Uniter Kingdom -based social critic, Ifeanyi Samson has decried the prolonged darkness occasioned by electricity power outages being experienced in Ndokwa West and surrounding communities, in Delta State.

He lamented the siege of darkness on Ndokwaland which host the Oando Power Station and has helped fuel the Nigerian economy with her God-given resources.

He stressed that the helpless situation has stunted economic activities in the area.

In a press statement on Monday, Samson pointed out that it was time for the Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Oborevwori and many other stakeholders in the state to intervene in the matter to make life worth living in the area.

According to him, the prolonged lack of electricity was no longer an issue of technical hitches but a glaring failure of leadership and corporate social responsibility on the part of the oil companies operating in the area.

“I am from Ndokwa and it is deeply troubling that the people of Kwale and surrounding communities in Ndokwa West, Delta State, continue to suffer from prolonged and severe electricity shortages.

“Despite hosting major energy infrastructure like the Oando Kwale Power Station, the local population remains in darkness. This is no longer just a technical problem; it is a glaring failure of leadership and corporate responsibility.

“We call on Delta State Government, led by Sheriff Oborevwori, Ndokwa West Local Government Council, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Oando Plc, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, and others.

“These stakeholders have failed the very people whose land and resources they exploit. We demand the immediate resignation of all government officials and corporate representatives who have refused to act on this crisis,” Samson said

Tasking the governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Samson, he suggested that the state government should as a matter of urgency hold a town hall meeting between the elders, youths and the companies operating the communities to fashion out ways of mitigating this far-reaching lack of social amenities in the area.