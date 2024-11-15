Smeunwind brings the first black Friday trade fair to Lagos

On November 24, 2024, SME Unwind will hold Lagos’s first Black Friday Trade Fair at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island.

This event will bring together small medium businesses, medium-sized businesses, and of course, buyers.

The Black Friday Trade Fair will offer; Big Discounts where hoppers can enjoy special Black Friday deals on a wide range of

products and services.

There will be games, activities, and prizes to keep everyone entertained. Live performances, add to the vibrant atmosphere and there would be Networking for Business owners and brand representatives can connect and expand their networks in a lively environment.

“We’re thrilled to host Lagos’s first Black Friday Trade Fair, giving local businesses a chance to reach a large audience, and most importantly opportunity for shoppers to buy at a discounted rate while having fun at it,” says Seyi Olaniyan, Founder YellowLyfe.

“This event is about creating value for everyone, from special discounts and live performances to valuable new connections.”

The Black Friday Trade Fair is a unique opportunity for small businesses to showcase their products, gain exposure, and make connections. With over 500 businesses participating, visitors will find everything from fashion and beauty to tech and lifestyle products.

Don’t miss this event! Join us on November 24th at Muri Okunola Park for a Black Friday experience like no other from 2 pm. Attendance is free for all Shoppers.