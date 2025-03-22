SMEDAN seeks concrete action for empowerment of women entrepreneurs

By Temitope Adebayo

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has called for decisive action to support women entrepreneurs and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

SMEDAN Director-General, Mr Charles Odii, said this at the Unveiling of SMEDAN’s GrowHer Accelerator Programme, organised to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day in Abuja, recently.

Odii, while reiterating the need to celebrate achievements of women entrepreneurs and promote gender equality in the MSME sector, emphasised the need to move beyond discussions to real economic impact. The director-general challenged stakeholders to transition from dialogue to implementation.

He highlighted the crucial role of MSMEs in Nigeria’s economy, noting that they accounted for 39.65 million businesses, contribute nearly 50 per cent to the GDP, and provide 60 million jobs.

“If there are 100 businesses in Nigeria, 96 of them are MSMEs,” he said.

READ ALSO: Schoolgirl plucking mangoes assaulted in Maiduguri

In spite of their contributions, he acknowledged key challenges, particularly low manufacturing output (10-15 per cent) and underdeveloped industrial jobs.

Odii called for immediate steps to strengthen MSMEs and boost industrial productivity.

The director-general, as part of SMEDAN’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, unveiled the “GROW” initiative—which stands for Guardians, Resources, Opportunities, and Workforce Support.

“GROW is our promise to you. We will guide you with regulatory support, connect you to financial resources, and provide the opportunities you need to expand,” he said.

“Those interested in registering with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), we will guide you through it today.

“We encourage women entrepreneurs to leverage international trade agreements to expand their businesses.

“The dollar standard is rising, and the solution is simple: if you start exporting, the dollar will start coming in.

“So, we urge you to take advantage of agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area and the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme to grow your businesses,” he said.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, reiterated the importance for MSMEs in the country to improve on packaging of their products which was affecting export rates.

Ayeni also urged the entrepreneurs to work in clusters and de-risk their businesses to be able to gain more support for their businesses.

“The reason you are not able to access funds is because you are not de-risking your business. No bank wants to give money when they cannot see their money in a bank.

“Women, let us get together, de-risk our business, and ensure that we are able to tap into the opportunities that the environment presents,” she said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Nigeria Commodity Exchange, Mr Anthony Atuche, commended the SMEDAN D-G for his pro-women and pro-business efforts.

Atuche urged entrepreneurs to focus more on food production to help address the issue of food security and sustainability.

“This is because we have a lot of markets to feed in the country. Without even talking about the export potential.

“But then, while we also need to feed, we have some food crops that are basically export crops.

“And the exchange is actually setting up processing capacities in those regions.

“Storage capacities in those regions to help our smallholder producers to actually process those products and refine them into international standards.

He, therefore, noted that the exchange was collaborating with NEPC and other stakeholders to address the issue of quality control and rejects of our products internationally.