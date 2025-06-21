Smart car buying tips as prices soar in Nigeria

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

In a country where reliable public transportation remains a daily struggle, owning a car has become more of a necessity than a luxury. But with the ever-rising cost of living, high foreign exchange rates, and the unpredictable cost of fuel, the question on many Nigerians’ lips remains:

How can the average person buy a car without running into debt or falling victim to fraud?

Here are some tips and real-life experiences on how people are navigating the murky waters of the auto market.

Have a Clear Budget

The first step is to count your costs. Know exactly how much you can afford, not just for the car itself, but also for registration, licensing, insurance, and future repairs.

Tokunbo or Local? Know What to Buy

While new cars remain far beyond reach for many, the Tokunbo (fairly used) market continues to thrive. Tokunbo cars, either locally used or imported from countries such as the U.S. and Germany, often come at a lower cost, with popular models like Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai being top choices due to their durability and fuel economy.

Use Online Platforms

Online platforms like Jiji, Cheki, Cars45, and Autochek Africa have made it easier to search for cars within one’s budget. But many Nigerians have fallen victim to online scams. One common trick is to advertise immaculate cars at suspiciously low prices just to lure desperate buyers.

“Anybody that tells you to pay money before you see the car, just block them.”

Take a Trusted Mechanic

It is one thing to fall in love with a car; it’s another thing to know if the engine won’t knock in three weeks. That’s why mechanics are your best friends in this matter.

Experts say you should never inspect a used car alone, whether it’s at a dealer’s lot or someone’s compound. A seasoned mechanic will help you check the engine, suspension, tires, AC, brakes, and electrical wiring. And yes, test-drive it.

Negotiate Like a Proper Nigerian

In Nigeria, negotiation is an art form. Sellers usually add “something on top” with the expectation that you’ll price it down. Be confident, do your market survey, and don’t be afraid to walk away if the price doesn’t favour you.

Check All the Paperwork

Before you exchange cash or make transfers, ensure all the documents are intact: original vehicle registration, valid customs papers (for Tokunbo), proof of ownership, and roadworthiness certificate.

Cases of stolen or smuggled vehicles are not uncommon. A buyer must verify through the chassis or VIN and check with relevant authorities like the Nigeria Customs Service or FRSC.

Importing Might Be Cheaper, But Do It Through a Trusted Agent

Surprisingly, some buyers have found better deals by importing directly through trusted agents or platforms. The vehicle may come cheaper, but extra caution is needed. Import duties, port charges, clearing fees — all of these can add up quickly.

Use platforms like Autochek and Cars45 that bundle shipping and clearing together, especially for first-time importers.

Look Out for Promo Sales

During festive seasons or dealership anniversaries, many car dealers slash prices or offer flexible payment plans. Some even allow you to pay in instalments. But again, due diligence

Buy Smart, Drive Safe

Buying a car in Nigeria is not just about having money; it’s about making smart, well-informed choices. The vehicle market may be tough, but it is not impossible to find a good deal if you’re patient and cautious.