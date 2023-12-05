Skyewise Group In partnership with Mikano Motors Partner with Apitainment To Give Away Brand New Changan S15 Car 2023 model at Davido Timeless Concert, Abuja

Apitainment is proud to announce its official partnership with Skyewise Group for the highly anticipated Davido Timeless Concert in Abuja.

As a highlight of this partnership, Skyewise Group, in partnership with Mikano Motors, will be giving away a brand new Changan S15 car to one lucky winner at a raffle draw during the concert.

To stand a chance to drive home this stunning prize, attendees must secure either a VIP ticket or a regular ticket before the Concert. The raffle draw, set to add an extra layer of excitement to the event, will be live at the concert venue.

“We are thrilled to elevate the concert experience for our attendees by partnering with Skyewisegroup to present this incredible giveaway car. The Changan S15 is a symbol of innovation and style, and we’re excited to see the joy it brings to one lucky fan.”

remarked Head of Corporate Services at Skywise Group Mr. Wole Senkoya

“We believe in creating memorable moments, and what better way than to gift a brand new car to a lucky fan at the Timeless Davido Concert Abuja. .

Says the Chief Executive Officer of Apitainment, Adewunmi Segun Gabriels, Executive producer of the Davido Timeless in Abuja Concert.

This exclusive giveaway adds extra excitement to an already highly anticipated event. For those eager to experience the thrill and drive away in the Changan S15, VIP and regular tickets are available on the official website, www.apitainment.com

Take your chance to be part of this unforgettable night and potentially drive home in style with a brand-new Changan S15.

For inquiries and further information, visit apitainment.com or @apitainment on social media.

About Skyewise Group:

The Skyewise Group is a leading global institution based in Abuja and Lagos that delivers a broad range of services including automobiles, investment, credit management, real estate, and travel and tours.

About Apitainment:

Apitainment is a premium entertainment, lifestyle, and events promotion company in Abuja. With a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to creating exclusive, unforgettable moments, they curate a diverse range of offerings that cater to all entertainment and lifestyle needs.